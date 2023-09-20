GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department gave a shout-out on Facebook to one of its officers Wednesday after he removed a snake from a home.
Sgt. John Way responded to the 600 block of East Harden for a snake in a residence call. The snake was in a children's bedroom closet.
Sgt. Way wrangled the snake and removed it safely from the home so the children could get a good night's sleep, according to the post.
Sgt. Way is no stranger to snakes. The department said he had removed a large snake from a community member's bathroom a couple of months ago.
