North Carolina officer wrangles snake out of children's bedroom closet

Sgt. John Way is no stranger to snakes.
Credit: Graham Police Department

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department gave a shout-out on Facebook to one of its officers Wednesday after he removed a snake from a home. 

Sgt. John Way responded to the 600 block of East Harden for a snake in a residence call. The snake was in a children's bedroom closet. 

Sgt. Way wrangled the snake and removed it safely from the home so the children could get a good night's sleep, according to the post. 

Sgt. Way is no stranger to snakes. The department said he had removed a large snake from a community member's bathroom a couple of months ago. 

Posted by Graham Police Department on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

