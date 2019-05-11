LAKE CITY, S.C. — A 25-year-old man has died after falling into a grain silo in Lake City on Monday, Nov. 4.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the man as Andrew Rupard of Timmonsville. His body will be autopsied at MUSC in the coming days. The Coroner’s Office along with OSHA will be investigating this as a work-related death.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at Southeastern Grain Company on Scurry Road. Rescue crews were able to remove the man from the bin at about 2:30 p.m.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, South Lynches Fire Department, Windy Hill Fire Department, Howe Springs Fire Department and Olanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate how the incident happened.

