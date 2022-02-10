Half of South Carolina town's police force quits as new police chief hired

Before the meeting, the department employed four officers. During the meeting, two resigned.

CALHOUN FALLS, S.C. — Half of the police force in a small South Carolina town walked away from their jobs during a special meeting to vote on a new police chief.

WYFF-TV reports that the city council in Calhoun Falls voted Saturday to hire Tim Richey as the town's newest police chief. Before the meeting, the department employed four officers. During the meeting, two resigned. They included Anthony Peak, who threw his badge on the table in front of the town’s new mayor after the vote.