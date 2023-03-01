The woman had a three-part surgery Tuesday to repair extensive injuries, including a broken pelvis and left arm, facial fractures, and cracked kneecaps.

HAMPTON, Ga. — A driver struck a Henry County woman, ran her over again, and then left her for dead. That driver is still on the loose.

It all started with a horrific phone call from the sister of Jasmine Gibson.

“My dad gave me a call around 7:30 this [Tuesday] morning telling me that my sister was at Grady and that she had been hit by a car," said Qu'Teaus Smith, Jasmine's sister.

Hampton Police said a light-colored, possibly white, SUV or crossover hit Jasmine just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at Highway 20 and Lower Woolsey Road – not once but twice.

“When the vehicle struck her, she did fly a couple of feet in front of the vehicle. The vehicle stopped and then proceeded to run over her as if she was like a speed bump," Smith said.

Smith has a strong message for the hit-and-run driver.

“Turn yourself in. Your conscience is going to eat away at you," Smith said. "For someone to be that cruel not to stop, I'm thankful that she was not struck by any other vehicles.”

Jasmine's family set up an online fundraiser to help pay for her extensive medical expenses and recovery.

“They said that there are some bones that are fractured in her face. There's her arm. Her left arm is broken. There’s some internal bleeding. Both of her kneecaps are cracked, and her pelvic bone is also broken. There's some injury to her down to where her jaw is going to have to be wired shut," Smith said.

Smith said her sister loves to laugh and is passionate about rescuing animals.

“She is not a mother of human children, but she will tell you that her animals are her children. She has a few dogs and two cats," Smith said.

Jasmine's family is now caring for her and the animals she loves so much, as they pray the driver who caused her injuries is caught.

“I'm just I'm thankful that she's still here with us now because there's so many different ways that that phone call that I got this morning could have gone," Smith said.

Anyone who saw the crash or who may have information about it is asked to call the Hampton Police Department at (770) 946-4513.