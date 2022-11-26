Atlanta homeowner charged with murder after allegedly shooting stranger found sleeping inside home

He was previously detained for questioning, but has now been arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail, according to police.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta homeowner who is accused of fatally shooting a stranger he found sleeping inside his home has now been charged with murder, police said.

Police charged 40-year-old Joshua Warren with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was previously detained for questioning, but has now been arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail, according to police.

Officers responded just before 6 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call of a person shot in the 100 block of Campbell Street, near the intersection of Memorial Drive.

When police got there, they found a man between 25-30 years old dead in the front yard. Police said he was dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Although Georgia does have stand-your-ground laws, Maj. Peter Malecki with Atlanta Police Department said part of police's initial investigation will be trying to piece together whether there was an actual threat. Police have now concluded that there was not a threat to the homeowner.

"Certainly, there has to be an element where your life has to be in immediate danger, and that's the piece we're trying to determine right now," Malecki previously said Saturday morning.

Initial information showed that it appeared to show that the homeowner came to check on the house and found the man sleeping inside the home. At that point, Malecki said there was some kind of "confrontation" and the homeowner fatally shot the man.

Right now, police said all indications point to the fatal shooting being an isolated incident and there is no other threat to the broader community.

Jess McMillan lives just a few doors down from where Saturday morning's shooting took place. She spoke to 11Alive photojournalist's on the scene and shared that she's been victim of a break-in herself, and gunshots can sometimes be heard, but she's never personally known of them turning deadly.

McMillian described the man who was detained as "one of her best neighbors," who was there to help her figure out how to be safe and install cameras after she experienced the break-in at her home.