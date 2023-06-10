Police said the incident between two employees started inside the Wendy's on West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway at a Wendy's in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. It happened on West W.T. Harris Boulevard, not far from West Sugar Creek Road.

An argument inside the Wendy's turned violent, according to CMPD.

Police said two employees started arguing inside the Wendy's around 5:30 p.m., and one male employee eventually pulled out a gun and shot a different male employee. The argument continued outside the restaurant, where the suspect then left the scene.

Detectives aren't looking for any other suspects at this time.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart

