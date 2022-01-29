Horry County Police, family searching for endangered 61-year-old man

Authorities say Ralph Whitehead was last seen outside of Myrtle Beach on Camden Drive around 10 a.m. on Friday.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 61-year-old man who they consider endangered.

According to a statement released by the department on Friday, Ralph Whitehead was last seen on Friday around 10 a.m. near Camden Drive just outside of Myrtle Beach. The location provided is in the Forrest Brook community.

At the time, he was wearing black pants and a blue-toned gray t-shirt, police said. Authorities said that current weather conditions are part of why Whitehead is considered to be in danger. Family members who contacted News19 added that there are medical concerns as well.

A spokesperson for the family said Whitehead has a pacemaker and might be having a medical emergency. She added that he is heard of hearing and may be confused.

The family said he is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds and speaks with a British accent.