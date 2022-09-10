Horry County woman missing, last seen near Loris

Carrie Jackson had last been seen around 3 p.m. Friday at her home on Stephanie Lane, which is just outside of Loris.

LORIS, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who disappeared on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement released on Saturday morning, 63-year-old Carrie Jackson had last been seen around 3 p.m. Friday at her home on Stephanie Lane, which is just outside of Loris.

She is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 145 pounds with gray and black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

No details regarding where she may be going were available at the time.