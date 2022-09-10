Horry County woman missing, last seen near Loris

LORIS, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who disappeared on Friday afternoon.
According to a statement released on Saturday morning, 63-year-old Carrie Jackson had last been seen around 3 p.m. Friday at her home on Stephanie Lane, which is just outside of Loris.
She is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 145 pounds with gray and black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
No details regarding where she may be going were available at the time.
Anyone with details regarding where Jackson may be is urged to contact Horry County Dispatch at 843-248-1520.