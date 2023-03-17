The farm sits on 8,000 acres and is home to an event space and equestrian facility.

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — The apparent remains of two people were discovered near the bank of the Chattahoochee River at a farm in Fulton County on Saturday, according to Chattahoochee Hills Police Department.

Police said the apparent human remains were found at the Bouckaert Farm property in Fairburn just before 8 a.m. on March 11. The farm sits on 8,000 acres and is home to an event space and equestrian facility, according to its website.

Police said the suspected bodies were found at the north end of the city near the Douglasville city limits.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Fulton County Medical Examiner are working to identify the apparent remains, according to authorities.

The GBI has now taken over the investigation.

