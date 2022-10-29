The Sheriff's Office and GBI are still investigating the case.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A deer hunter was out walking the woods on Friday when they discovered a vehicle that resembled one of a missing person in Johnson County.

In a press release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said that the hunter found it off of Highway 319.

The hunter called 911, and deputies arrived and ran the plate of the car.

The tag on the car came back to a person named Don Hightower.

They also said that Laurens County deputies, the GBI, and volunteers went out on a grid search early Saturday morning, where they discovered remains.

The remains are being sent to the state crime lab for identification.

This is an ongoing investigation. 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they become available.