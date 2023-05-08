Body of missing mother of four found; husband arrested: Rockdale County deputies

The office said that Imani Roberson's husband, Donell Anderson, was arrested on Friday facing several felony charges.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies announced a husband's arrest concerning a missing mother of four from Conyers on Saturday and added that they were looking for other suspects.

The office said that Imani Roberson's husband, Donell Anderson, was arrested on Friday and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and said that more charges could be added.

Details about how she died were not released, but the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said blood was found inside the couple's home and in other places not released by the sheriff.

According to the office and Roberson's mother, Clarine Andujar-White, her daughter had visited her home and left around 5:30 p.m. after sharing a meal together on July 16. During her visit, Roberson was accompanied by two of her children, but they remained with their grandmother when she left.

Later on, after Roberson failed to return, Andujar-White, worried about her daughter's well-being, made several unsuccessful attempts to reach her. The following day she filed a missing person's report with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on July 17.

Between that day and July 19, deputies said they searched homes, phones, cars and more. The sheriff's office said they were able to find Roberson's body was found miles away from the burned car they'd located earlier in the investigation on August 4. They added that the use of cadaver dogs helped find her body.

A press conference from the office detailing this new information started around 9:30 a.m. on August 5, and Roberson's family was in attendance. Her parents spoke at the conference expressing their despair. Her mother, Andujar-White, also thanked all those who rallied to help them find answers.

"My worst fears were confirmed," Andujar-White said, adding later, "We thank you for your continued prayers and support as we work to care for Imani's beautiful boys without a mother."

Roberson's father took the stand stating that he'd been preparing for this possible outcome and that yesterday "I said my goodbyes to my daughter," he said in tears.

The family is now working with the office to find others who may be responsible.

"All people that are involved will be held accountable," Roberson's father said. "This is the third child I have lost to the state of Georgia."

In a previous conference on Wednesday, deputies held a press conference but could not provide any specific details regarding the investigation.

Also in attendance, Andujar-White described in tears the final night she saw her daughter. Roberson's mother ended her statement by saying she has lost three children in the last ten years before exclaiming, "Please let me bring Imani home."

Authorities eventually found her vehicle in south Fulton County burned.