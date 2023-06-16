Injured bear found in South Carolina tree prompts euthanization and public safety warnings

The bear found in Dillon County, South Carolina, was euthanized after being removed from a tree, prompting authorities to issue warnings about black bear safety.

DILLON, S.C. — An injured bear has been euthanized after being removed from a tree in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the bear was found in Dillon County. Biologists were able to remove the bear from the tree but said that, due to unspecified injuries, it was humanely euthanized.

Authorities didn't provide additional information about the incident but warned the public of black bears in South Carolina and methods to keep them from being attracted into neighborhoods and yards.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, removing food sources such as grills, pet food, garbage, and bird feeders is important in keeping bears away.

Meanwhile, bears were recently spotted closer to home in the South Carolina Midlands. News19 previously covered reports and video of a bear wandering through a Blythewood area yard earlier in June.