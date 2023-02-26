Upstate authorities searching for child last seen getting into red SUV

Anyone who believes they might know where Castro is should call 911 or the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

ANDERSON, S.C. — Upstate authorities are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Johnny M. Castro was last seen in the Lyons Street area of Anderson. Investigators believe he got into a red SUV of an unknown make or model. Authorities didn't say where the child or the red SUV may be headed.

Castro is about three feet tall and 75 pounds.

Anyone who believes they might know where Castro is should call 911 or the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400. Tipsters can also provide information anonymously at AndersonAreaCrimeStoppers.com.