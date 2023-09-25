8 people hurt after flight to Florida experiences 'severe turbulence'

Seven passengers and a crewmember were taken to the hospital for treatment.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Passengers experienced "severe turbulence" during an international JetBlue flight heading to Florida early Monday. The turbulence was so "severe" that eight people, including a crewmember, were hospitalized as a result, according to the airline.

JetBlue flight 1256 took off just before midnight local time from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and headed toward the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. It landed just before 5:30 a.m.

As the flight neared Florida, the aircraft experienced "sudden severe turbulence."

While the flight landed "safely," medical staff met the plane and transported seven passengers and one inflight crewmember to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, JetBlue said in a statement.

The airline did not provide details about the severity of the injuries sustained due to the turbulence.

The aircraft is out of service and will be inspected, according to the airline.

