Officials said that a girl who is a sophomore student at Jonesboro High School passed. Her mother identified her as Kayla Boyd. She said she died from an aneurysm.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A teenager died due to an unexpected health emergency at a Clayton County school on reported to the school's community on Thursday night.

Kayla Boyd unexpectedly passed away after her mother, Tedra Boyd, reported she had an aneurysm. She added that it was random and that Kayla had no prior health issues.

The emergency happened during school dismissal at Jonesboro High, Tedra Boyd said on Friday. School district officials said they are investigating her death but added no further details.

Authorities for the district said that counseling would be available to support students and staff during this time. A local coach told 11Alive that Kayla Boyd was a part of the community softball team.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Statement from CCPS on Kayla Boyd