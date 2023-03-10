JONESBORO, Ga. — A teenager died due to an unexpected health emergency at a Clayton County school on reported to the school's community on Thursday night.
Kayla Boyd unexpectedly passed away after her mother, Tedra Boyd, reported she had an aneurysm. She added that it was random and that Kayla had no prior health issues.
The emergency happened during school dismissal at Jonesboro High, Tedra Boyd said on Friday. School district officials said they are investigating her death but added no further details.
Authorities for the district said that counseling would be available to support students and staff during this time. A local coach told 11Alive that Kayla Boyd was a part of the community softball team.
Statement from CCPS on Kayla Boyd
Clayton County Public Schools is very saddened to announce the news about the loss of a Sophomore female student enrolled at Jonesboro High School last evening. District leaders have deployed grief counselors and a crisis team to be onsite at the school today to support staff and students as needed. This is an active investigation, and out of respect and privacy for the family, school administrators will not provide additional statements at this time. The school district is here to support the family of the student and all school staff and student body.