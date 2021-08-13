Woman shot dead after Atlanta police say she was kidnapped, forced into car

Police said a witness told them they saw a woman who was being forced into a SUV off Burroughs Street.

ATLANTA — Police said they discovered a woman killed they believe had been kidnapped earlier Friday in southeast Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department said they received a call around 5 a.m. from a witness who saw a woman who was being forced into a SUV off Burroughs Street. They said the victim was returning to her home when she was taken.

Though police haven't released the victim's identity yet, her father confirmed with 11Alive she is 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab.

"My daughter was the most peaceful and loving person. She did not deserve this," Khalid Abdulrab said.

The Midtown bar where Abdulrab worked, Revery, posted on Instagram that she "brought light to every single person she came in contact with and will forever be missed."

Atlanta Police Homicide investigators were immediately requested to the scene to begin investigating the kidnapping.

For hours on Friday, there was a heavy police presence and crime scene tape set up along Burroughs Street, near her home between the Chosewood Park and Grant Park neighborhoods.

Around 6 a.m., officers received a call about shots fired in the area of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way in Southeast Atlanta. They were not able to find anything from that call.

"During the investigation, investigators determined the shots fired call was likely related to this incident and investigators were responding to canvas the area when a witness called at around 9:55 a.m. and advised of a deceased person found near 1907 Lakewood Avenue," police said in a statement.

Investigators located the woman and determined it was the same person who was apparently kidnapped from Burroughs Street earlier. The two scenes are about a mile and a half apart.

Police said investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the kidnapping and he has been detained outside the city.

Abdulrab's family says police told them the man in custody was involved in a police chase and crashed in Griffin, Georgia.

Georgia State Patrol says it was part of that chase, which ended when the man crashed into another car on Hill Street. Two people in that other car were taken to the hospital by helicopter.

GSP says the man taken into custody after that pursuit is a 27-year-old from Griffin.

Right now, he’s being held only on traffic charges, but police say it’s still very much an active investigation and no charges have been filed yet in the kidnapping case.

