South Carolina Kroger stores get new hours

The new store hours are to allow more time for COVID-19 cleaning protocols and restocking, officials say.

ATLANTA — Kroger stores across South Carolina will have new hours beginning Sunday as COVID-19 continues to impact the state.

Kroger's Atlanta division, which includes Georgia, eastern Alabama, and South Carolina, announced on Thursday that it would implement new daily hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at its stores.

The division's manager of corporate affairs, Felix Turner, said that the new hours will allow associates more time to clean and sanitize stores "in keeping with COVID-19 protocols." It will allow more time to organize and restock shelves as well, Turner added.