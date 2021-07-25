Dive teams, deputies search for possible drowning victim on Lake Greenwood

The 35-year-old man is believed to have jumped from a boat near the Grand Harbor Subdivision on Saturday.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — A Department of Natural Resources dive team is searching a South Carolina lake after a 35-year-old man jumped into the water and didn't resurface on Saturday.

Spokesperson David Lucas told News19 that the incident occurred on Lake Greenwood, in the county of the same name, near Grand Harbor. Maps show the area to be just north of Lake Greenwood State Park on the east side of the lake. The man in question was said to be on a boat when he apparently jumped off.

Now, the dive team is searching the area and using various tools, including side-scan sonar and handheld tools, to find the man's body.

Lucas said the dive teams typically search from sun-up to sun-down and will likely do the same today unless they find the man.

He added that the DNR dive team is known to be one of the oldest and best in the state so they are regularly called in to assist in situations where underwater prowess are important - from drownings to evidence searches.