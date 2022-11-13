x
Lancaster Police: Missing man with medical condition found

Authorities confirmed at around 7:15 p.m. that the missing man had been found.
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster Police say a man who had been missing since Sunday afternoon has been found.

The department shared on Sunday evening that the man was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Clinton Avenue in the City of Lancaster.

Police said at the time that the missing man has a medical condition that made finding him soon very important. 

However, just after 7:15 p.m., the department announced that the missing man had been found, thanking the community for its assistance. No details on where or how the man was found have been released.

