Georgia sheriff offers $500K reward in Kendrick Johnson case

The sheriff says he's putting forth $500,000 of his own money in response to the Johnson family calling him a liar after the release of an investigation synopsis.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — The Lowndes County Sheriff announced Monday he’s personally offering $500,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person in the death of Kendrick Johnson.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk says it’s in response to Johnson’s family calling him a liar following the release of a synopsis of federal files in the re-opened investigation into Johnson’s death, which was ruled accidental -- again.

Johnson is the 17-year-old found dead on Jan. 11, 2013 in a vertical rolled-up mat inside his high school gym.

He was last seen alive the day prior, records show. Investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office reopened the Kendrick Johnson case 10 months ago following rumors of how the teen may have died.

Johnson's family has consistently said foul play was involved in their son's death, but the sheriff's office synopsis of the investigation indicates there's no evidence that's the case.

The synopsis covers evidence and reports from nine investigative agencies, federal grand jury testimonies and autopsies.

Investigators said the Valdosta teen tried to reach into the rolled-up gym mat to grab his shoes. Several autopsies ruled his death accidental by asphyxiation, records show.

Last year, an audiotape also surfaced appearing to confess to the murder of Johnson. Sheriff's office records debunked the call, saying it was a hoax. The tape was sold to the Johnson family for $1,000.