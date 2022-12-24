The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather.

The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard.

When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend, he sprays them with his sprinklers, turning them into ice sculptures.

"I put them out about 9:00 this morning, the sprinkler, and I took it off about 12. I was worried about the sun starting to melt them, but no problem, so this has definitely been one of the coldest winters that I've had here in Macon, Georgia," Hubbard explained.

Hubbard says he's been doing this for the last 20 years, whenever it gets cold enough.