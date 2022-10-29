South Carolina deputy's alleged killer dies in hospice months after shooting

Duane Heard was charged in the ambush killing of a deputy in June but had also been shot. He was receiving treatment for months before being moved to jail recently.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man in custody on capital murder charges accused of shooting and killing a South Carolina deputy has died.

According to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, 63-year-old Duane L. Heard died around 6 p.m. on Friday following days of deteriorating health.

Clevenger said that Heard, who was in jail for the shooting death of Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, was shot before being caught and had been receiving treatment for his wounds since June. The coroner said that Heard was treated at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center until Oct. 20 when he was deemed fit enough to be discharged to a detention center.

Through an agreement between the sheriffs of Spartanburg and York counties, Heard was taken to York County Detention Center. The sheriffs made the decision since the deputy Heard was accused of killing was from Spartanburg. Clevenger said that the request to move there was made to "ensure no allegation of impropriety."

However, the coroner said that while in jail, Heard's health deteriorated, and he was transferred to a hospice location in Rock Hill where he ultimately died.

The Spartanburg County Coroner is handling the investigation since the shooting that initially wounded Heard happened in his jurisdiction. Clevenger said that his office has since notified Heard's family, various parties in the case against him, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division of his death.