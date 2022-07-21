North Myrtle Beach Police arrest man accused of shooting at officers; suspect shot in foot

The officers said this soon erupted into an "exchange of gunfire," after which Alston escaped.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — An armed man who allegedly opened fire and then ran from police in South Carolina on Thursday has been taken into custody after a lengthy search.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), officers with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department were attempting to serve warrants for domestic violence and kidnapping to 40-year-old William Joshua Alston.

However, officers said this soon erupted into an "exchange of gunfire," after which Alston escaped. The department soon warned residents in the Oyster Catch and Briarcliff RV Resort areas that Alston was on the run - and considered armed and dangerous.

The department also requested the assistance of both SLED and the Horry County Police Department which soon led to Alston's capture. At this point, police said they found that he had a gunshot wound to his foot.

He has since been taken to an area hospital for his injuries. No law enforcement was injured.

In addition to assisting in his capture, SLED is also independently investigating the shooting - the 19th such shooting involving an officer in South Carolina where its services were requested for 2022. There were 40 in the state during the previous year.