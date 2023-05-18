Crews arrived on the scene and saw the aggressive flames destroying the wooden structure, causing beams to collapse.

Fire officials said over 90 firefighters on the scene rescued 15 workers at the construction site, including one person that was trapped on a crane. That person was rescued by Charlotte firefighters and was transported by Medic with non-life-threatening injuries.

Medic said two other people were evaluated on the scene but refused transport.

Construction workers told the Charlotte Fire Department that there are still two construction workers that are unaccounted for.

The cloud of smoke from the fire was so thick it was registering on the weather radar. WCNC Charlotte Forecaster Larry Sprinkle said, due to the smoke, the air quality skyrocketed to the "very unhealthy" level. Sprinkle strongly encouraged everyone to stay inside because the dense smoke is in the air, and experts aren't aware yet what is in the smoke chemical-wise.

