Mike Pence plans trip to Florida for 'time off'

SANIBEL, Fla. — One week after Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence appears ready to take some time off.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Pence is scheduled to travel to Sanibel, Florida, Tuesday through Saturday.

Pence has vacationed on the island along Florida’s Gulf Coast several times previously. Pence’s office didn’t immediately comment on the trip on Monday.

The trip comes as Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida as of 11:00 p.m. ET Sunday night. That's more than 200 miles away from where the vice president plans to stay.

While Eta moves southwest away from Florida Monday, it is expected to move back toward the state by mid-week, where it may still intensify some, but no longer become a hurricane.

The trip also comes as President Donald Trump has pledged to continue trying to contest the outcome of the election and as President-elect Joe Biden is ramping up his transition efforts.

Earlier today, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were briefed virtually on the coronavirus pandemic by a task force of experts. In remarks following the briefing, Biden cautioned that Americans still face “a dark winter” and need to be aggressive about mask wearing and social distancing as infections continue to surge around the country.

Though Pfizer announced promising results from a vaccine trial and is on track to file an emergency use application with regulators this month, Biden noted it could be months before a vaccine is widely available.

