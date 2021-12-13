x
Police ask for public's help finding 'critically missing' 5-year-old in Columbus

Authorities said Kamarie Holland was last seen in the area of Bowman Street in Columbus. She was wearing a pink and white shirt, maroon pants with flowers and hearts

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a "critically missing" 5-year-old who was last seen Monday. 

Authorities said Kamarie Holland was last seen in the area of Bowman Street in Columbus. She was wearing a pink and white shirt, maroon pants with flowers and hearts, police said. 

Columbus Police said she is 3-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 45 pounds, and has sandy blonde hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at (706)653-3449.

