Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old girl

Annabella Bartlett could be with 40-year-old Natalie Bovee, according to the FDLE.

DEBARY, Fla. — Authorities issued a Missing Child Alert for a 1-year-old girl.

Annabella Bartlett of DeBary, Florida, has been missing since Saturday, June 19, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She last was seen in the area of Quail Down Drive and DeBary Plantation Boulevard.

It's believed she may be with 40-year-old Natalie Bovee. The relationship between Bovee and the baby isn't yet known.

Both could be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag 66032Z.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-736-5961 or 911.