Missing child alert issued for children out of Florida Panhandle

COTTONDALE, Fla. — Have you seen Emily and Jonathan? Law enforcement has issued a missing child alert for the kids out of Jackson County, Florida.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Emily Gonzalez, 14, and Jonathan Gonzalez, 12, were last seen in Cottondale. Authorities believe they may be in the company of Jonathan Gonzalez, 40, who was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and khaki shorts.

FDLE says it is looking for a red 2016 Ford 300 series with the license plate number HXQM58.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE or Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 850-482-9624.