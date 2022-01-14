Anyone with information on Denson's whereabouts is urged to call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered 2-year-old child out of Tampa.

According to the sheriff's office, Tommy Denson is in the custody of his biological mother, 22-year-old Yaneris McFaline. Authorities say McFaline does not have legal custody of Denson.

Law enforcement says Denson was last seen on Dec. 31 at his mother's home in Tampa.

Denson is said to be 2-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 36 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes.