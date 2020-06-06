JACKSON, Mississippi — The FBI is assisting a Mississippi police department in the search for a missing teen with autism not seen since late May.

According to a release from the FBI's Jackson, Mississippi field office, 14-year-old Nathan Alexander Covarrubias hasn't been seen since May 29. At the time, he was on County Road 772 in Walnut, Mississippi.

Now, in addition to the FBI, the Walnut Police Department and the sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tippah counties have joined the search.

A spokesperson for the FBI's Atlanta field office said there was no direct indication that Covarrubias was heading to Georgia, but in the days since he went missing, authorities are concerned he could have headed any direction. As such, they're sharing his information widely in hopes of finding him.

The FBI said that the teen is described as a white, Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

Police said that Covarrubias has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation, and bipolar disorder. At this point, authorities haven't released any details regarding the circumstances of his disappearance.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call the FBI Jackson Field Office at 601-948-5000.

