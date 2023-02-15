Deputies located the remains of Steven Tyler Tuttle after he was reported missing in 2021.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office have identified the remains of a missing man Tuesday.

Deputies received a call after a person found human remains in a wooded area on Shady Grove Church Road on Feb. 8.

Investigators collected the remains and identifying articles and sent them to the State Medical Examiner's Office.

On Tuesday, the State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains belonged to Steven Tyler Tuttle.

Tuttle was reported missing to Randolph County Sheriff's Office in June 2021.

Investigators said the the cause of death is still unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

