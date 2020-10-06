FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing North Carolina woman last seen in Florence.

Ashley Elizabeth Bowman, 30, of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, was last seen on Friday, June 5 getting into a white taxi van with an unknown white male passenger leaving the Travel Lodge Motel on West Palmetto Street in Florence, SC.

Bowman is described as a white female with long black hair who stands about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Family members say she has a tattoo of a green heart on her left hip.



If you think you see Bowman or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to the Florence County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.