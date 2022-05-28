Search crews find body of missing Williamsburg County juvenile in pond

The victim was reported missing on Friday evening.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A missing child in Williamsburg has been found dead following the search of a pond near Lake City.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called on Friday to Patty Road just after 8 p.m. to a report of a missing juvenile in the Lake City area of the county.

The sheriff's office investigated and learned that the child left home before 6 p.m. walking toward Mill Dam Road. With the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) found the child's clothing at a pond that was near McClary Road.

With the assistance of multiple fire departments and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, divers were able to search the pond and found the juvenile's body.