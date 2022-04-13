x
Family concerned for safety of missing Laurens County teen

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for Melana Shiver.
Credit: Melana Shiver
Melana Shiver

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Midlands sheriff's office is searching for a missing 14-year-old who went missing on Tuesday.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is searching for Melena Shiver who went missing - and possibly ran away - from the area of Bobcat Drive in Laurens. Now, family members are concerned for her safety.

The sheriff's office said Shiver is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 144 pounds. She may be wearing either blue jeans or gray leggings and a camouflage hoodie with pink writing on it.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to contact Laurens County Emergency Dispatch at 864-984-2523.

