Family concerned for safety of missing Laurens County teen

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Midlands sheriff's office is searching for a missing 14-year-old who went missing on Tuesday.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is searching for Melena Shiver who went missing - and possibly ran away - from the area of Bobcat Drive in Laurens. Now, family members are concerned for her safety.

The sheriff's office said Shiver is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 144 pounds. She may be wearing either blue jeans or gray leggings and a camouflage hoodie with pink writing on it.