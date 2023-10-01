North Carolina might have a new millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person in North Carolina won $2 million dollars in a Powerball drawing on Saturday, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The $3 Power Play ticket was reportedly purchased from the Murphy Express on East Gannon Avenue in Zebulon.

Because no one took home the grand prize during Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot is now more than $1 billion or $478.2 million in cash.

The lucky North Carolina winner scored $1 million with the ticket, which was doubled in a multiplier.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, the NC Education lottery said.

