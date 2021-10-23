Man drowns at North Carolina lake in fourth incident of 2021

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office says a man has drowned in a lake, the fourth such incident at the lake in 2021.
A news release from the Durham County Sheriff's Office says deputies along with emergency personnel were called to a boat ramp at Falls Lake for the report of a possible drowning.
Deputies learned from witnesses that a man had gone into the water but had not resurfaced. Search and recovery teams began searching the waters and found the unidentified man's body.
Falls Lake, north of Raleigh and east of Durham, has seen at least three other drowning deaths this year.