North Carolina woman dies after getting arm trapped in bread machine

Authorities said it appeared the machine remained on while the restaurant employee tried to clean it.

SELMA, N.C. — Officials say an employee of a restaurant in North Carolina has died after she got her arm trapped in an industrial bread machine for almost 90 minutes.

A spokeswoman for the state Occupational Safety and Health Division confirmed Wednesday that 44-year-old Vicky Lopez died Tuesday evening after she was taken by helicopter to Duke University Hospital.

WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina reported Lopez was cleaning the machine when she became trapped. Selma Fire Chief Phillip McDaniel said small tools were needed to free the woman from the machine.