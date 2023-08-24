Shark bites child on Oak Island, police say

It's still unknown why the shark bit the boy, who is expected to make a full recovery.

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A 9-year-old child was bit by a shark on Oak Island Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Oak Island police responded to a reported shark bite near the beach access point on Southeast 46th Street around 3 p.m. on Aug. 23. The family said the child was in water that was 2 or 3 feet deep when they noticed a small fish jumping out of the water nearby. Moments later, the child was bit on the shoulder by a small shark.

The family called 911 and was able to take the child to a hospital in Southport where he was treated and released. Police said the family provided them photos that showed bite marks and a small wound but the boy did not require stitches and will make a full recovery.

Officials said the bite appears to be an isolated incident and they aren't sure what prompted the shark to bite the boy. The incident was unrelated to several reports of jellyfish stings along the Oak Island beach area, police said.

