Missing Orangeburg man last seen on Feb. 7, deputies say

25-year-old Ryan Aaron Jennings, of Orangeburg, was reported missing Thursday after last having been seen on February 7.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing Orangeburg man last seen more than a week ago.

25-year-old Ryan Aaron Jennings, of Sherrie Lane in Orangeburg, was reported missing Thursday after last having been seen on February 7.

“We’ve received a missing persons report from a concerned relative of this young man,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He was last heard from on February 7, and since that time nothing.”

Investigators say they have learned that Jennings was believed to have been traveling to North Carolina with an unknown companion. They also say Jennings could be in the Charlotte or Florence area.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are seeking an Orangeburg man reported having been last seen more than a week... Posted by Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Jennings stands about 5'10" tall and weighs around 135 pounds, according to deputies.

If you see Jennings or have any information about his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: