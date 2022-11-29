Fire erupts after car crashes into Florida fireworks store

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A car crashed into a Phantom Fireworks store, causing a fire to erupt and engulf the store. According to multiple reports, the driver of the car that crashed into the building has died.
It happened Monday evening at the Phantom Fireworks located on W. New Haven Avenue in Melbourne. According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, callers told dispatchers an SUV had ignited the interior of the store after crashing into it.
When first responders arrived, they reported seeing "heavy and rapidly deteriorating fire conditions with heavy involvement of the fireworks" that were inside the store. Firefighters from multiple stations in the area battled to bring the fire under control.
Video posted by Brevard County Fire Rescue shows flames and smoke billowing out of the building and you can hear fireworks going off during the blaze.
Another video of the fire, posted by Candy Tout Tanner on Facebook, shows fireworks exploding in front of the store following the crash as billowing smoke rises above. Tanner reported that a red SUV ran into the store.
FOX 35 reports Florida Highway Patrol said a 53-year-old man in an SUV rear-ended a pickup truck and kept going through the intersection until he crashed into a window of the Phantom Fireworks.
According to the news outlet, smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
Video posted by Alyssa Peterson on Facebook appears to show the first few moments after the crash happened. It only took moments before the boom of fireworks echoed through the air followed quickly by smoke and flames.
No other reports of injuries have been made.