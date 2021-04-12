Officials say fire at Pilot Mountain finally contained

RALEIGH, N.C. — A fire that burned 1,050 acres on Pilot Mountain in Surry County, North Carolina, is finally 100% contained.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that smoke from the mountain will still be visible periodically, but firefighters plan to remove “excess hose and equipment” over the next few days.
That's according to a Forest Service Facebook post. With more dry conditions expected across the state, Forest Service officials on Saturday urged residents to take precautions against unintentionally causing a fire.