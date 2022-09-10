Plane crash reported in Lake Hartwell, FAA says

ANDERSON, S.C. — Local and federal authorities are at the scene of a plane crash that happened around noon on Saturday near the border between Georgia and South Carolina.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in Lake Hartwell near the Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson, South Carolina.
The agency said only the pilot was aboard the aircraft, which was a single-engine Beechcraft B55. No details regarding the pilot's condition were available, as the FAA defers to local agencies for the release of this information.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.