Plane crash reported in Lake Hartwell, FAA says

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in Lake Hartwell near the Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson, South Carolina.

ANDERSON, S.C. — Local and federal authorities are at the scene of a plane crash that happened around noon on Saturday near the border between Georgia and South Carolina.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in Lake Hartwell near the Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson, South Carolina.

The agency said only the pilot was aboard the aircraft, which was a single-engine Beechcraft B55. No details regarding the pilot's condition were available, as the FAA defers to local agencies for the release of this information.