Three transported after plane crashes into South Carolina backyard Saturday

Three people were said to be aboard when the single-engine plane crash landed.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Authorities say three people are receiving treatment after a Saturday afternoon crash landing in a Spartanburg neighborhood.

According to the Spartanburg Fire Department, the first reports of a plane crash came in around 12:45 p.m. in the Woodland Heights area of the city. The first crews to arrive found a small aircraft in a wooded area behind a home.

Emergency Medical Services ultimately took three people to the hospital for treatment, though they were already out of the plane when fire crews arrived.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed into a yard on St. James Drive about 1.5 miles north of the Spartanburg Downtown Airport. The FAA also reports only three people were aboard the aircraft.

Given the nature of the crash and the intense heat of the day, Spartanburg Fire said several crews rotated through manning hose lines. This was combined with assistance from several local fire stations including Roebuck, Croft, Westview, Una, Hilltop, Converse, Drayton, and North Spartanburg.

The department thanked the departments not only for their help at the scene but also for helping make sure the rest of the city had fire coverage while so many worked at the plane crash scene.

As of Sunday morning, the Spartanburg Fire Department said that the FAA had already arrived and conducted an initial investigation. A spokesperson for the FAA said that both their office and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.