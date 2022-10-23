Airplane lands on Spartanburg road due to engine trouble

The FAA said the aircraft had experienced engine issues shortly after leaving Greenville-Spartanburg Airport and landed on John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Authorities say an aircraft made an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon along a multi-lane road in South Carolina.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident, the pilot of a single-engine Piper PA28 was forced to land in Spartanburg around 5 p.m.

An agency spokesperson said the aircraft had experienced engine issues shortly after leaving Greenville-Spartanburg Airport and had to land.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the aircraft landed at 1451 John B. White Sr. Boulevard which resulted in some power outages and traffic issues in the area.

As of 8 p.m., authorities said the roads were open, however, traffic was still slightly delayed near Kensington Drive and John B. White Sr. Boulevard. Another intersection, South Port Road and John B. White Sr. Boulevard, was also delayed.

The FAA doesn't release details regarding the condition of people aboard aircraft involved in emergency landings or crashes. However, the agency could confirm that four people were aboard at the time the plane landed.

Spartanburg Police said that there were no reported injuries and that the aircraft was able to steer into a nearby parking lot with limited or no known damage to the aircraft itself.