Plane's emergency landing on North Carolina highway caught on video

The Swain County Sheriff's Office released a video of a pilot landing a plane without any accidents or injuries.

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. — Video shared by a pilot - and later a North Carolina sheriff's office - reveals a heart-pounding first-hand account of what it was like to make an emergency landing on a busy highway earlier this week.

Swain County deputies said a pilot was able to successfully land a plane without injuries. Then posted this video from the pilot's GoPro camera from the cockpit on Facebook.

In the video, you could see drivers alert, slowing down, and making room for the plane and it landed safely on the highway.

"What an OUTSTANDING job and no injuries," Sheriff Cochran said. "AMAZING If you look closely at 0:20 you will see the power lines the pilot was able to avoid. There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn't happen."