Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County

Police said the teens haven't been seen since around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle.

Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.

Murphy is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 170 pounds with dark brown or black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with green stripes and black leggings.

Ammos is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white V-neck t-shirt with black biker shorts.

The two haven't been seen since around 4:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Deberry Boulevard in Florence.