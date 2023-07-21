South Carolina town closes coastal waters due to possible shark bite

Officials say that the victim was in waist-deep water when he was reportedly bitten.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Authorities in a coastal South Carolina town are taking precautions following a reported shark bite on Friday afternoon.

Hilton Head Island government officials said a man was possibly bitten by a shark while waist-deep in the ocean near the Sea Pines resort around 3:20 p.m. Shore Beach Service personnel were able to bring the man to shore, where Hilton Head Fire rescue paramedics assisted him, town officials said.

He was then taken to Hilton Head Hospital for treatment of an apparent bite wound to the foot.