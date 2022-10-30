3 from Georgia win big in Saturday's massive Powerball jackpot

Three people matched four numbers and the Powerball.

ATLANTA — Although no one took home the $825 million Powerball jackpot, three people in Georgia are waking up with a little extra cash in their pocket.

According to the Georgia Lottery, three people matched four of the five numbers as well as the Powerball -- netting them each $50,000.

Saturday's winning numbers were 19-31-40-46-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3.

There were no $1 million winners in Georgia. A Florida ticketholder matched the five white balls and added the game's "Power Play," waking up $2 million richer. Six more tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million — two were sold in California, two in Michigan, and one each in Maryland and Texas.