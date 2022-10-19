Prisoner who went missing from a job site was captured in Sanford

Law enforcement officers said they found Regional L. Jones walking along NC Highway 42.

SANFORD, N.C. — UPDATE: Offender Reginald Jones was captured Wednesday night in Sanford. He was found by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident.

Emergency response crews and law enforcement officers are looking for an inmate who walked away during a job Wednesday, according to officials.

They're looking for inmate Regional L. Jones. They said he walked away during a work release job in Sanford, NC.

Jones is described as a 50-year-old man who is 6 foot tall, weighing around 260 pounds with a medium build. It should also be noted that he has tattoos on both shoulders.

Correctional officers didn't realize he was missing until about 5 p.m.

Jones is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder.

He was admitted to prison on Jan. 11, 2013. His projected release date was Oct. 9, 2024.