First responders say no one was injured in the fire.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire at a northwest Charlotte restaurant was ruled accidental, investigators said.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at Cuzzo's Cuisine on Tuckaseegee Road near Glenwood Drive a little after 6 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Fire officials at the scene said someone in the area saw the building on fire and called 911. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, according to Charlotte Fire investigators.

Tuckaseegee Road was closed in both directions while crews worked to get the fire under control. Multiple fire engines were on the scene with ladders to put out the flames. It took a team of 30 firefighters about an hour to get it under control, officials said.

Fire officials determined the fire was accidental due to an electrical problem. It caused an estimated $125,000 in damage.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Charlotte Fire Department immediately.

